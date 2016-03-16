BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says 2015 net profit falls 64 pct

March 16 Cherkizovo Group says:

* 2015 net profit attributable to Cherkizovo Group at 6.0 billion roubles ($84.4 million) vs 16.5 billion roubles in 2014;

* 2015 revenue at 77.0 billion roubles vs 68.7 billion roubles in 2014;

* 2015 adjusted EBITDA at 12.63 billion roubles vs 16.96 billion roubles in 2014. Further company coverage: ($1 = 71.1275 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)