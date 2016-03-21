BRIEF-Russia's MTS says Q4 profit rises five-fold from year ago

March 21 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems)
says:
* Q4 2015 net profit at 7.1 billion roubles ($104 million),
up from 1.4 billion roubles in Q4 2014;
* Q4 revenues at 113.3 billion roubles, up 5.7 percent from
107.2 billion roubles in Q4 2014;
* Q4 adjusted OIBDA at 43.5 billion roubles, down 1.9
percent from 44.3 billion roubles in Q4 2014;
* Q4 adjusted OIBDA margin at 38.4 percent vs 41.4 percent
in Q4 2014;
* FY 2015 revenue up 5.0 percent at 431.2 billion roubles;
* FY 2015 adjusted OIBDA down 2 percent at 175.5 billion
roubles; OIBDA margin at 40.7 pct vs 43.6 pct in 2014;
* FY 2015 free cash flow down 10.8 percent at 51 billion
roubles; capital expenditure at 96.1 billion roubles;
* Sees revenue rising by more than 4 percent in 2016; OIBDA
change of between -2 percent and +1 percent; capex at 85 billion
roubles.
($1 = 68.3279 roubles)
