July 28 Yandex NV says:

* Raises 2016 revenue growth forecast to 19-22 percent from 15-19 percent seen previously;

* Q2 revenues rise 30 percent year-on-year to 18 billion roubles ($271.6 million);

* Q2 net income rises to 2.06 billion roubles from 423 million roubles in Q2 2015;

* Q2 adjusted net income up 40 percent year-on-year at 3.9 billion roubles;

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA up 40 percent year-on-year to 6.8 billion roubles. ($1 = 66.2700 roubles)