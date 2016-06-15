BRIEF-Russia's Mechel says appoints new CFO

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 Mechel :
* Reports the appointment of Sergey Rezontov as the company's Chief Financial Officer;
* Says during his eight years in Mechel, Rezontov worked his way from a specialist to a division director;
* Prior to his appointment, Rezontov, 32, headed Mechel's financial department since 2014.
* He will replace Andrey Slivchenko who left Mechel in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.