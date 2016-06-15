版本:
BRIEF-Russia's Mechel says appoints new CFO

June 15 Mechel :

* Reports the appointment of Sergey Rezontov as the company's Chief Financial Officer;

* Says during his eight years in Mechel, Rezontov worked his way from a specialist to a division director;

* Prior to his appointment, Rezontov, 32, headed Mechel's financial department since 2014.

* He will replace Andrey Slivchenko who left Mechel in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

