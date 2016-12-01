BRIEF-Russia's MTS to buy 1.5 mln own shares from market for $5.4 mln

Dec 1 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)
says:
* A total of 1,510,414 shares of common Stock (including
shares of common stock represented by ADSs) were properly
tendered in its share buyback offer, based on the preliminary
count.
* The tender offer was not fully subscribed due to a rise in
its share price on the market.
* The offeror expects to accept for purchase a total of
1,510,414 shares of common Stock at a price per share of 229.0
roubles, for a total cost of 345,884,806 roubles ($5.41
million).
* These shares represented approximately 0.08 percent of the
company's issued share capital as of Sept. 30, 2016.
* MTS does not drop plans to spend up to 30 billion roubles
on repurchasing own shares over a three-year period.
