BRIEF-Russia's TMK sees U.S. unit EBITDA at $150 mln by 2020-2021

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's TMK Vice President for Strategy Vladimir Shmatovich told reporters:
* Sees recovery of North America unit's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) to $150 million by 2020-2021;
* EBITDA of the North America unit may turn positive towards the end of 2016;
* TMK plans to prepare development strategy of its North America unit in September, does not plan to leave the U.S. market;
* TMK's North America unit's loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation was $54 million in the first half of 2016;
* TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, has been hit by weak pipe sales in the United States. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.