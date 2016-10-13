版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日

BRIEF-Rosneft says had over 1.3 trln rbls of cash available at end-Q2

Oct 13 Russia's Rosneft said:

* Synergy from Bashneft deal seen at $2.5 billion

* Rosneft had over 1.3 trillion roubles ($20.9 billion) of cash available at end of Q2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

