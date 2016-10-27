BRIEF-Russia's Yandex raises 2016 revenue growth f'cast to 22-24 pct

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Yandex NV says:
* Sees 2016 revenue rising 22-24 percent, having revised guidance from 19-22 percent;
* Q3 revenues rose 25 percent year-on-year to 19.3 billion roubles ($306.3 million);
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 14 percent year-on-year to 6.9 billion roubles;
* Q3 net profit at 2.4 billion roubles, down 43 percent year-on-year;
* Q3 adjusted net profit at 3.8 billion roubles, up 8 percent year-on-year;
* Cash and cash equivalents stood at 66.2 billion roubles as of Sept. 30, 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.0050 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.