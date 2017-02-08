BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles

Feb 8 Detsky Mir says:
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has
been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
* Total size of the offering is approximately 21.1 billion
roubles ($354.78 million).
* IPO implies a market capitalisation at the commencement of
dealings of approximately 62.8 billion roubles ($1.06 billion).
* Trading is expected to commence on February 10 under the
ticker DSKY at the Moscow Exchange.
