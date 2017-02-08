版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 15:10 BJT

BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles

Feb 8 Detsky Mir says:

* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.

* Total size of the offering is approximately 21.1 billion roubles ($354.78 million).

* IPO implies a market capitalisation at the commencement of dealings of approximately 62.8 billion roubles ($1.06 billion).

* Trading is expected to commence on February 10 under the ticker DSKY at the Moscow Exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐