版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 01:37 BJT

BRIEF-Canada PM says prepared if necessary to send a certain number of military aircraft to help Alberta fight massive wildfire

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Canada PM says prepared if necessary to send a certain number of military aircraft to help alberta fight massive wildfire (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

