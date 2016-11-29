BRIEF-Canada PM says under no illusions that Kinder Morgan decision will be bitterly disputed by some people

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Enbridge Inc
* Canada PM says we know we need to increase pipeline capacity to keep crude shipments off railways
* Canadian PM says country can meet 2030 emissions cuts goal despite approving pipelines
* Canada PM says emissions from new pipelines will fit into Alberta's 100 annual megatonne limit
* Canada PM says under no illusions that Kinder Morgan decision will be bitterly disputed by some people; as long as firm follows conditions, project will be built Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.