TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

 Sept 27 The Commerce Department on Tuesday
revised U.S. building permit data issued on Sept. 20.
 PCT CHANGE    Aug  (Prev)   July  (Prev)   Aug'11/10  (Prev)
  Permits      4.0     3.2   -2.6    -2.6       8.7      7.8
 RATES         Aug  (Prev)   July  (Prev)    Aug'10   (Prev)
  Permits      625     620    601     601       575      575
 PERMITS       Aug  (Prev)   July  (Prev)    Aug'10   (Prev)
  Single       418     413    403     403       405      405
  Multiple     207     207    198     198       170      170
  REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
           Pct  (Prev)  Rate  (Prev)
 Northeast    1.7    3.3     61     62
 Midwest     11.5    6.3    107    102
 South        0.3   -1.3    313    308
 West         8.3   11.3    144    148
 Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
     Aug  (Prev) July  (Prev)   Aug'10 (Prev)
      61     60    51     51      54     54

