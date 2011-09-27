TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

BRIEF-Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
* Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
Sept 27 The Commerce Department on Tuesday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Sept. 20. PCT CHANGE Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Aug'11/10 (Prev) Permits 4.0 3.2 -2.6 -2.6 8.7 7.8 RATES Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Aug'10 (Prev) Permits 625 620 601 601 575 575 PERMITS Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Aug'10 (Prev) Single 418 413 403 403 405 405 Multiple 207 207 198 198 170 170
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast 1.7 3.3 61 62 Midwest 11.5 6.3 107 102 South 0.3 -1.3 313 308 West 8.3 11.3 144 148 Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Aug'10 (Prev)
61 60 51 51 54 54
* Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
* Provides update on development and expansion projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces proposed qualifying transaction with Medicenna Therapeutics Inc