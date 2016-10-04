BRIEF-Investor says supports conclusions of ABB strategic review

Oct 4 Investor :

* ABB shareholder Investor AB's CEO says in statement that believes today's announcements by ABB are the right ones for the company and its shareholders

* Says we have made a deep and thorough evaluation and we share the conclusion of ABB's board that it is better to keep Power Grids under the current structure

* Says believe that the separation costs outweigh the positive aspects of a breakup, and we believe that ABB is a good owner of the business

* Says we believe that ABB is more worth kept together than divided into pieces

* Investor owns 10.5 percent of ABB share capital and is the biggest single owner Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)