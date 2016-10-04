BRIEF-Investor says supports conclusions of ABB strategic review

Oct 4 Investor :
* ABB shareholder Investor AB's CEO says in statement that
believes today's announcements by ABB are the right
ones for the company and its shareholders
* Says we have made a deep and thorough evaluation and we
share the conclusion of ABB's board that it is better to keep
Power Grids under the current structure
* Says believe that the separation costs outweigh the
positive aspects of a breakup, and we believe that ABB is a good
owner of the business
* Says we believe that ABB is more worth kept together than
divided into pieces
* Investor owns 10.5 percent of ABB share capital and is the
biggest single owner
