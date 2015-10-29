版本:
BRIEF-Samsung Elec says Q4 handset shipments, average selling price to rise

Oct 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Says current share price, market value for firm severely undervalued

* Says plans to increase portion of preferred shares for buybacks going forward

* Says in difficult operating environment but see organic, inorganic growth opportunities

* Says Q4 handset average selling prices, shipments to increase For further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

