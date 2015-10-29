版本:
BRIEF-Samsung Elec says global smartphone market growth to slow in 2016

Oct 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says shipments of new premium models such as Galaxy note 5 to exceed that of predecessors

* Says Q4 marketing expenses for mobile division to increase slightly

* Says global smartphone market growth to slow in 2016 from previous years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

