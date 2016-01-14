版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 14日 星期四 12:19 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm says Samsung Elec sole manufacturer for Snapdragon 820

Jan 14 Qualcomm Inc

* Says Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is the only manufacturer for the Snapdragon 820 chips Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

