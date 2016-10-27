BRIEF-LG Elec says Q4 smartphone shipments to rise significantly vs Q3

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 LG Electronics Inc :
* Says it expects heightened product safety sensitivity from smartphone customers
* Says it is closely monitoring growing OLED adoption on smartphones
* Says expects its Q4 smartphone shipments to rise significantly versus Q3
* Says it expects steady revenue growth for auto business due to supply deal for GM Bolt
* Says it expects v20 sales to be significantly better than its predecessor Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.