BRIEF-LG Elec says Q4 smartphone shipments to rise significantly vs Q3

Oct 27 LG Electronics Inc :

* Says it expects heightened product safety sensitivity from smartphone customers

* Says it is closely monitoring growing OLED adoption on smartphones

* Says expects its Q4 smartphone shipments to rise significantly versus Q3

* Says it expects steady revenue growth for auto business due to supply deal for GM Bolt

* Says it expects v20 sales to be significantly better than its predecessor Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)