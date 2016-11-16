版本:
BRIEF-Samsung Biologics says it wins $261.8 mln order from Cilag GmbH International

Nov 16 Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

* Says it wins 306.6 billion won ($261.83 million) order from Cilag GmbH International Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2eEMORn Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,170.9700 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

