2015年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Taiwan's ASE acquires facilities, equipment from Kun Lin Engineering

March 4 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says acquires facilities and equipment from Kun Lin Eengineering for T$328.2 million ($10.45 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

