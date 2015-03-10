版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 16:51 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC to acquire facility with transaction price of T$432 mln

March 10 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says to acquire facility with transaction price of T$432 million ($13.68 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5890 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
