BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Tokyo Electron, Lam Research and 4 other suppliers

March 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$5.8 billion ($183.36 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6310 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
