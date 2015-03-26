版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 16:29 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment for T$529 mln for Lam Research

March 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$529 million ($16.95 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2070 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐