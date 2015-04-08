版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 15:05 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's ASE posts 12.4 pct rise in March sales

April 8 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says March sales at T$22.3 billion ($717.57 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0770 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐