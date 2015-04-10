版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC posts 12.6 pct rise in March sales

April 10 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says March sales at T$12.7 billion ($407.70 million)

Source text in English: bit.ly/1H9Vq8B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
