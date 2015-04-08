版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Applied Materials

April 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$1.2 billion ($38.65 million)

(US$ = T$31.045) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
