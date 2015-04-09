版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics orders equipment from Orbotech Asia

April 9 AU Optronics Corp

* Says orders equipment for T$514 million ($16.51 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GNXqD1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1320 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

