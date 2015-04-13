版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 16:12 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Wholetech System Hitech

April 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$1.1 billion ($35.17 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐