版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 14日 星期二 16:27 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment for T$539 mln

April 14 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment for T$539 million ($17.25 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐