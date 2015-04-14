BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment for T$539 mln

BRIEF-Yatra Online files for resale of 6.3 mln ordinary shares
* Files for resale of 6.3 million ordinary shares - SEC filing
April 14 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment for T$539 million ($17.25 million)
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for resale of 6.3 million ordinary shares - SEC filing
* Targa Resources Corp commences public offering of common stock
* Ramaco Resources Inc sees IPO of 6 million shares priced between $12.00 and $15.00 per share - SEC filing