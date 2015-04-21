版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Topco Quartz, Hitachi Kokusai, NuFlare

April 21 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$2.2 billion ($70.85 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

