版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 22日 星期五 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Screen Semiconductor

May 22 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$684 million ($22.54 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.3500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐