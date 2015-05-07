版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Hermes Microvision, KLA-Tencor

May 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$1.3 billion ($42.24 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.7790 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
