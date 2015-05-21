版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's orders equipment from Applied Materials

May 21 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment for T$704.8 million ($23.19 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.3970 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

