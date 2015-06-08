版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 8日 星期一 16:27 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC posts 8.4 pct rise in May sales

June 8 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says May sales at T$12.9 billion ($414.39 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1300 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

