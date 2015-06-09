版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC to sell 5 pct of Vanguard International Semiconductor

June 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says to sell 5 percent of Vanguard International Semiconductor for T$3.88 billion ($124.64 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1290 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

