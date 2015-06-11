版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 11日 星期四 15:28 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Acer

June 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$316 million ($10.22 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9200 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐