公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 17:48 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Applied Materials, Ebara

Aug 6 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders another batch of equipment for T$2.1 billion ($66.35 million)

* Says orders equipment for T$510 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T6eSpe; bit.ly/1DsHqYz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6490 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

