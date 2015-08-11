版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 11日 星期二

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Ebara Corp, Applied Materials

Aug 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$1.6 billion ($50.17 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1huN0zp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.8900 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

