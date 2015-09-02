版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 2日 星期三 17:54 BJT

BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary acquires facilities, equipment from L&K Engineering

Sept 2 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Xiamen subsidiary acquires facilities and equipment for T$725.8 million ($22.39 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4150 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐