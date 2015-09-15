版本:
2015年 9月 15日

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Hermes-Epitek, Lam Research, Applied Materials

Sept 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$1.7 billion ($52.20 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5640 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

