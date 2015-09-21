版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from M+W High Tech, Unelectra, Uangyih

Sept 21 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$2 billion ($61.52 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5120 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

