2015年 9月 23日

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Applied Materials

Sept 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$782 million ($23.77 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.9040 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

