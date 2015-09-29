版本:
2015年 9月 29日

BRIEF-ASE postpones share settlement of public tender offer for Siliconware due to typhoon

Sept 29 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says postpones share settlement and payment of public tender offer for Siliconware due to typhoon

