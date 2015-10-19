版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment from Screen Semiconductor

Oct 19 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment for T$517.6 million ($16.04 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.2770 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

