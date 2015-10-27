版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Lam Research, Genesis Technology

Oct 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$1.2 billion ($37.02 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4170 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

