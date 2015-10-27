BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Lam Research, Genesis Technology

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$1.2 billion ($37.02 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4170 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party