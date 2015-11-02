版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 2日 星期一 13:49 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Scientech Corp

Nov 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$510 million ($15.72 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐