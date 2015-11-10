版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC Partners to invest in US-based Tela Innovations for $65 million

Nov 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says unit TSMC Partners to invest in Tela Innovations for $65 million

