版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 16:21 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders machinery from Applied Materials

Dec 1 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$557.8 million ($17.05 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7090 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐