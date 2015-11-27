版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 27日 星期五 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC to sell 6 pct of Motech Industries

Nov 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says to sell 6 percent of Motech Industries Inc.

* Says will hold approximately 12 percent of Motech shares after sale, intends to exit from its financial investment in Motech in an orderly manner in future.

