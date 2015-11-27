BRIEF-TSMC to sell 6 pct of Motech Industries

Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). (http://bit.ly/2k5wNlA)
Nov 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says to sell 6 percent of Motech Industries Inc.
* Says will hold approximately 12 percent of Motech shares after sale, intends to exit from its financial investment in Motech in an orderly manner in future.
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). (http://bit.ly/2k5wNlA)
* CSS Industries Inc announces appointment of new chief financial officer
* In addition, selling stockholders may offer up to 20.0 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGKZFI) Further company coverage: