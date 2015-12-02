BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery from Applied Materials

Citi sees 10 pct net new money growth near term in Asia wealth business
* Citi's Asia wealth biz added up to 12 pct new customers in 2016
Dec 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$543 million ($16.63 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6600 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Citi's Asia wealth biz added up to 12 pct new customers in 2016
* Airtel considering exits, stake sales at some Africa operations - Bloomberg
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data