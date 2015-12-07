版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated, Tokyo Electron

Dec 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1 billion ($30.57 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

